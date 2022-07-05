Our struggle is for the betterment of Nigerian universities —ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has asserted that it would not compromise in its struggle for the better of Nigerian universities.

The ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, said this when he featured in a Channels TV interview, Politics Today, on Monday.

According to him, the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the union was a result of insouciant attitude of the federal government toward their demands.

The President noted that they would not stop pressing for significant demands in the interest of public tertiary institutions and Nigerians.

He added that the strike would be called off as soon as the federal government shows readiness to honour the agreements between them.

Osodeke said: “Our struggle is in the interest of Nigerian children. Go to Ghana or South Africa whether you can compare their universities with ours. And we call ourselves Giant of Africa.

“As far as ASUU is concerned, the strike can end tomorrow. We have finished the negotiation. If the government calls us now to come and sign the agreement, we will be there tomorrow.

“Let the government tell us they have finished testing the UTAS and we have accepted it, then we will call off the strike.

“When will they sign the agreement? When will they accept UTAS? Those are the two questions we should ask the Nigerian government.

