Parents need to resist urge to put their kids on social media —Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has stated that parents should resist the urge to show off their kids on social media, cautioning parents about the inherent dangers involved in doing such.

The thespian in a tweet shared on her official Twitter page on Thursday, said that parents should allow their kids to grow up and decide if they want to be part of social media or not.

Henshaw further added in her post on Twitter that she believes this is necessary because of the evil intentions of many who watch and plot against these harmless kids who are being exposed on various social media platforms.

“I know it’s hard but resist the urge to put your children out there on social media. When they are old enough to know the dangers associated with it, then,” she tweeted.

“Many are roaming, watching, tracking, with evil intentions. May God protect our children in this new age,” Kate Henshaw added.

This came months after the actress added her voice to calls for the release of Leah Sharibu, the Christian Dapchi schoolgirl who is still in the captivity of Boko Haram terrorists.

Kate Henshaw who made the demand in an interview also disagreed with moves to grant amnesty to Boko Haram members and wondered why some people would take their cattle to graze on another man’s farm only to end up killing their hosts and family members.

Kate further expressed her unhappiness at the state of security in the country as she pointed out that the people will have to defend themselves due to the reckless activities of killer herdsmen.

