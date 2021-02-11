Metro
Pastor arrested for sodomising 12-year-old boy in Akwa Ibom
A 31-year-old cleric, Pastor Anietie Inyang, has been arrested by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command for allegedly sodomising a 12-year-old boy in Ikot Ebak village, Essien Udim local government area of the state.
Inyang, the founder of Christ for the World Church, who is currently being detained at the State Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo, the state capital, was arrested on Tuesday after he reportedly assaulted the boy who is said to be living with his grandmother at Ikot Ada Utor in Afaha Clan, a neighbouring village to Ikot Ebak.
The suspect, it was gathered, had earlier been arrested by the Essien Udim Police Division but was released on bail without being charged to court.
According to a member of the community who spoke on the condition of anonymity, there were frantic attempts to cover up the case by elders of the community until the wife of the local government Chairman, Mrs Umoh Gabriel Tony Luke, alongside her husband, Anthony Luke, got wind of the incident and ordered the police to produce the suspect before he was re-arrested.
The case was transferred to the Akwa Ibom State Sexual and Gender Based Violence Response Unit and Inyang was transferred to the State Police Headquarters.
Confirming the arrest of the suspect to Ripples Nigeria, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko MacDon, said the state Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, ordered the suspect to be transferred to the State Police Headquarters for a thorough investigation with a view to charging him to court.
“The suspect was arrested on Tuesday after he had been earlier arrested and granted bail by the Essien Udim Division. The local government Chairman and his wife brought the case to the State Headquarters and we moved in and arrested him.
“We heard that he had earlier been granted bail when the village elders besieged the police division and demanded that he should be released. We are also investigating the DPO of the Division.
“The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, CP Amiengheme Andrew, frowns at such an act and has ordered that an intensive investigation be carried out and at the end of the investigation, the suspect would be charged to court.”
Latest
Victim of torture demands apology from police
Francis Ogbaji, a victim of alleged police torture, on Friday demanded justice and an apology from the Force.
Ogbaji, who worked as a security guard at the Bayelsa State House in Abuja, told the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) panel investigating alleged human rights violations by operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) that he was detained and tortured by some police operatives.
He said: “On April 11, 2020, my three colleagues and I were arrested and taken to the central police station following a report of theft of some items in the area we were asked to guard.
“We were accused of stealing a television set, banner, refrigerator, and some documents from one of the offices in the building we were guarding.
“My family members applied for my bail and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) set the bail conditions which were eventually met on April 13, 2020.
“Surprisingly, the DPO transferred the case file to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Garki, Abuja.”
The complainant said he was detained at the SARS facility for 26 days on the orders of ACP Mantu of SCID, Federal Capital Territory.
Ogbaji added: “I was detained without proper feeding and I was tortured.
“I sustained injuries as a result of the handcuffs on my wrist and was ordered to confess that I stole the items.
“They threatened to kill me if I don’t confess.
“I suffered untold hardship as a result of the detention. I lost my job.”
He urged the panel to compel the police to write an apology letter to him to prove that he was innocent.
Metro
Suspected herdsmen kill two, burn Amotekun vehicle in Ondo
Two persons have reportedly been killed while an operational vehicle and motorcycles belonging to the Ondo State Security Network Agency known as the Amotekun Corps, were set ablaze by suspected herdsmen.
The unknown persons allegedly attacked the Sanusi Village in Owo local government area of Ondo State on Thursday.
According to the state Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Adebayo Ayeni, who confirmed the incident in a statement, the herdsmen attacked the village in their numbers, leading to the death of a farmer and a member of a local vigilante group.
The attack, according to Ayeni, occurred when the Amotekun operatives and other security agents were carrying out the order of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to flush out herdsmen illegally occupying the forest reserves in the state.
“Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, have again made another major breakthrough in their strive to get rid of criminal elements in Ondo State.
“This cartel were piling up arms and ammunition to invade the entire state, while masquerading as herders and using the forests as kidnappers’ den for negotiation and ransom, illegal mining activities and cultivation of Indian hemps.
“The security outfits, in conjunction with the police, the army and other security agencies in the state, however, smoked them out of the forest, after it was discovered that the bandits had killed a farmer and a member of the vigilante group in the area.
“They also went to the Sanusi village where an Amotekun vehicle and motorcycles were parked and set it ablaze,” Ayeni said in the statement.
Metro
Suspected cultists kill two in Rivers community
Two persons were feared dead as gunmen suspected to be cultists invaded Rumuomasi community in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the slain persons were coming from the market axis of Rumuomasi when the gun welding men attacked them.
According to a witness, the victims were trailed and killed at about 10pm on Wednesday while residents scampered for safety.
“The men who shot were in a Toyota Sienna car. One of them was shot on the head. When it happened, people started running for cover,” a source said.
When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the killings, even as he added that the victims’ corpses had been evacuated.
