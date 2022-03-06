Politics
PDP distances self from ‘fake’ 2023 elections timetable
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday distanced itself from the 2023 elections timetable currently in circulation.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who made the clarification in a statement titled: “PDP Has Not Released Timetable for 2023 General Elections,” said the timetable did not emanate from the party.
He said the letter purportedly signed by the PDP National Organizing Secretary, Umar M. Bature, as the schedule of activities and timetable for the 2023 general elections was fake.
The statement read: “The PDP states in clear terms that it is has NOT released any timetable or any schedule of activities whatsoever for the 2022/2023 electioneering year and no such document was signed and released by the National Organizing Secretary.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is a Party of Due Process and will release a Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2022/2023 electioneering year after extensive consultation and approval by critical and statutory organs of the Party at appropriate levels.
“Clearly, the said Timetable and Schedule of Activities being circulated in the social media is the handiwork of mischievous elements who seeks to create confusion, mislead the public and distract our party at this critical point in time.”
