PDP appeal committee meets on Lagos congress March 8

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Appeal Committee will meet on March 8 to consider petitions arising from the party’s congress in Lagos.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) pushed forward the panel’s sitting from March 4 to March 8 to accommodate petitions from other aggrieved members of the party in the state.

READ ALSO: Members of APC faction in Lagos join PDP

The committee is headed by former Katsina State governor, Ibrahim Shema while Senator Jarigbe Agom is the secretary.

Other members of the panel are Akilu Indabawa, Inna Ciroma, Emmanuel Ogidi, Aro Bamidele, and Oji Zawo.

The party held its congress in Lagos on February 28.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now