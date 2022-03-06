APC will shock critics on convention – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday dismissed insinuations that All Progressives Congress (APC) lacks the capacity to conduct its national convention, saying the party would surprise its critics on March 26.

The President stated this in a chat with State House correspondents shortly before departing the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for London.

He said: “Well, they (critics) should wait and see. How did we come as a party to take power from the ruling party who had been there before us for so many years?

“So, we have the capacity, everything will be alright.”

On the London trip, Buhari said his absence from the country would not affect the running of government as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who would be assisted by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and his Chief of Staff, would be in charge.

The President added: “Well, I cannot claim to be doing the work alone. The government is fully represented – the Vice-President is there, constitutionally when I’m away he’s in charge; And the Secretary to the government and then the chief of staff. So, no problem.”

