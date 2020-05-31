PDP wins all seats in Benue local govt elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the chairmanship and councillorship positions in the Benue State local government election held on Saturday.

The elections were conducted in 23 local government areas across 276 council wards in the state.

Five political parties —Social Democratic Party (SDP), Accord Party (AP), Africa Action Congress (AAC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) —took part in the election, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) boycotted the exercise.

READ ALSO: Court dismisses APC bid to stop Benue local council election

APC had alleged disqualification of their candidates by the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) and alleged bias against the Commission.

The BSIEC chairman, Joseph Loko, who announced the election results, declared that the PDP won all the 23 chairmanship and 276 councillorship seats in the state.

He commended the BSIEC officials for the smooth conduct of the polls and directed all elected chairmen and councilors to report to the commission’s office in Makurdi for their Certificates of Return on June 1.

Join the conversation

Opinions