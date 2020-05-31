Oyo discharges 21 COVID-19 patients

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Sunday 21 COVID-19 patients had been discharged in the last three days following their full recovery from the virus.

Makinde, who disclosed this on his official Twitter handle, said the figure raised the number of discharged cases in the state to 96.

He, however, stated that 30 new cases were recorded within three days from May 28 when their confirmation tests turned out positive.

According to him, 10 cases recorded on May 28 were all from iSON Xperiences –a company located in the Dugbe area of Ibadan, the state capital.

Makinde said: “On May 29, 15 cases were confirmed and 10 of it were from the iSON Xperiences while five cases were recorded on May 30, five of which were also from iSON Xperiences.’’

Oyo State has 282 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

