Oyo discharges 11 COVID-19 patients

The Oyo State Task Force on COVID-19 Friday discharged 11 persons after they were certified medically fit to rejoin society.

The Deputy Chairman of the task force, Prof. Temitope Alonge, said following the discharge of the 11 cases, the Infectious Disease Centre in Olodo, now had 32 COVID-19 patients.

According to him, three of the 11 discharged persons were females while eight others were males.

Alonge, who is a former Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital (UCH), told journalists that eight of the discharged persons were from Sokoto State.

He said: “We all must have behind our minds that this novel coronavirus is not in any way similar to the HIV virus, meaning that it does not reside in you forever as it were. It has a span of time that it stays and your body’s immune system is built up enough to be able to get rid of it and you come back to normal.

“But, if at the time you have a high load of the virus, you happen to have some other co-morbidities or you are under some treatment that reduces your immunity, then you can have a full flare. So, it is not like the HIV virus that you have to use medications to suppress or reduce their effects.

“When patients come down and they are tested as positive, it means the load of the virus is enough to make them feel sickly. When they are in isolation, what we do is to boost their immunity.

“There are so many regimens in the world that are being tried and used but here, our patients have stuck to a very simple regimen. They all have 500mg of azithromycin daily for three days. They also have zinc on a daily basis, 2gram of Vitamin C, Chloroquine 500mg, and 250mg for another three days.

READ ALSO: Court stops Reps from passing Infectious Diseases Bill, summons Gbajabiamila,Malami, 2 others

“We are privileged to have linked up with our colleagues in UCH, who have been exceptionally wonderful. So, we are not only looking at their symptoms but also the viral load and their CT. But, the value of the CT is also in correlation with the value of the viral load. The higher the viral load, the lower the CT value.”

Join the conversation

Opinions