Peter Obi decries vote-buying in Nigeria

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday condemned the culture of vote-buying and unethical conduct during elections in Nigeria.

The former Anambra governor was reacting to cases of vote-buying and other irregularities that marred Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested some party agents for alleged involvement in vote-buying during the election.

In an interview on Voice of the People platform, a citizen-based programme, Obi blamed several crises in Nigeria on the impunity of its leaders and their followers.

He stressed that Nigerians involved in vote-buying undermined their power to hold the leaders accountable for their actions.

He said: “It is sad that our elections are riddled with mounting malpractices. We have got to this stage due to the nature of the government we operate. One major factor is poverty, but that should never be an excuse. Those who find it easy to sell away their precious right are committing suicide.”

