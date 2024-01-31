Metro
Pipeline explosion kills 5 suspected vandals in Imo
An explosion on Tuesday killed five suspected oil pipeline vandals in the Obitti community of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.
An eyewitness told journalists on Wednesday that the vandals stormed the Obitti Rubber Estate in the area with an articulated vehicle and dug an oil pipeline that passed through the area.
“They dug a hole in the pipeline and connected their long pipe to their tanker to steal oil.
“I cannot say exactly what caused the explosion but I know and from what I saw, that many people died, and many others, who narrowly escaped the explosion, sustained various degrees of injuries.
“The fire that raged for hours burnt the tanker and also affected our farm produce worth millions of naira,” he stated.
READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests two suspected pipeline vandals in Imo
The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident in Owerri.
He said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aboki Danjuma, had already set up a team to unravel the immediate cause of the incident and arrest fleeing culprits.
Okoye said: “Yes, the incident happened yesterday (Tuesday).
“Five vandals were burnt beyond recognition and we are currently investigating it in collaboration with our sister security agencies to unravel the identities of those behind the economic sabotage.
“They went for their normal pipeline vandalism when the incident occurred.
“Our goal is to make sure that similar vandalism does not occur in the future.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...