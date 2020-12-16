Police arraigns Delta council chief for invading commissioner’s home

Police on Wednesday arraigned the chairman of Patani local council area of Delta State, Perez Omoun, at the State Magistrate Court, Asaba, for allegedly invading the home of the state’s Commissioner for Power and Energy, Basil Ganagana.

Omoun was arraigned on a four-count charge of malicious damage after he allegedly invaded the commissioner’s home last Sunday and destroyed several exotic cars in the compound.

The commissioner’s driver, Tuesday Ebikapade, was reportedly injured in the attack.

Police alleged that the council chief maliciously damaged eight cars valued at N199.9 million belonging to Ganagana, his family members and the ministry.

He was also charged with an intent to cause grievous harm to the commissioner’s driver who tried to prevent him from invading the home.

The prosecutor, F.O. Itua, who presented a motion from the state’s commissioner of police, urged the court to remand Omoun in prison since the court lacked the jurisdiction to adjudicate on the matter.

Magistrate V. O. Okonta adjourned the hearing in the matter till December 30 for ruling on the defendant’s bail application.

He ordered that the council chief be remanded in the Ogwashi-Ukwu correctional facility till that date.

