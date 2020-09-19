Police arrest Bauchi govt officials for alleged pension scam | Ripples Nigeria
Police arrest Bauchi govt officials for alleged pension scam

September 19, 2020
Five staff of the Bauchi State Local Government Pension Board had been arrested by the police for alleged pension scam.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ahmed Wakili, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy, breach of trust by public servant, misappropriation, forgery, and fraud.

The suspects are Mohammed B. Mohammed, Musa Bappayo, Samaila Musa, and two others.

According to Wakili, the suspects were arrested on September 12 over a petition signed by the Private Principal Secretary to the governor, Musa Mohammed Kirfi.

