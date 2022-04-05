Police stops 67-year-old man from jumping into Lagos Lagoon

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Tuesday prevented a 67-year-old man from jumping into the Lagos Lagoon.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundyin, confirmed the incident to journalists in Lagos.

He said the operatives, who were on patrol on the 3rd Mainland Bridge, sighted the man when he tried to jump into the Lagoon.

The spokesman added that the sexagenarian had been taken to the Adekunle police station in the Yaba area of the state for interrogation.

