Reps approve extension of teachers’ retirement age to 65 years

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill seeking an extension of teachers’ retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

The bill also sought to extend the service years for teachers from 35 to 40 years.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration and adoption of a report presented by the House leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, and Adekoya Abdul Majid, at the plenary.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in June forwarded an Executive Bill on the extension of the teachers’ retirement to the National Assembly.

The bill sought to bring the teachers at par with university professors and judges.

While presenting the report, Doguwa said: “The Bill seeks to continue to update the laws governing the working conditions of people in the education sector in good faith of the preservation of knowledge through good resources embedded in teachers.”

