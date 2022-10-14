Rico Swavey: Nigerians recount horrific experience in Lagos hospital

Connect with us

Nigerians on Friday berated the staff and management of Doren Specialist Hospital in Ajah area of Lagos after a video showed a coterie of nurses contemplating whether to attend to a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey who was involved in a ghastly auto accident along the Lekki-Epe expressway on Tuesday.

The reality star whose real name was Patrick Fakoya died on Thursday morning from the injuries sustained in the accident.

He was 29.

The video which captured the hospital staff making a mockery of the situation while the reality star fought for his life surfaced on social media a few minutes after his demise.

The development sparked angry reactions on social media.

Many Nigerians, including celebrities shared their experiences at the hospital and urged family, friends and others to boycott the facility.

Angel Smith, a former Big Brother Naija contestant, shared her experience at the hospital on her Twitter handle.

Angel, who said she was once taken to the hospital unconscious, described it as a terrible experience for her.

She wrote: “Gonna speak on this because when I was unconscious at home, my friend rushed me here and let me tell y’all something, it was terrible. Nobody should be going to Doren in Ajah”

The reality star revealed that the hospital management tried to force her grandmother to sign an undertaken that would exonerate them for any unlikely situation.

She added: “My grandmother and mother bundled me to another hospital, 0/10 lmfaooo and they wanted my granny to sign that if anything happened to me, it was on us not them lmfaooo.”

Following Smith’s post on Twitter, more social media users took to their various accounts to share their experiences.

