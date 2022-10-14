Rico Swavey: Nigerians recount horrific experience in Lagos hospital

Nigerians on Friday berated the staff and management of Doren Specialist Hospital in Ajah area of Lagos after a video showed a coterie of nurses contemplating whether to attend to a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey who was involved in a ghastly auto accident along the Lekki-Epe expressway on Tuesday.

The reality star whose real name was Patrick Fakoya died on Thursday morning from the injuries sustained in the accident.

He was 29.

The video which captured the hospital staff making a mockery of the situation while the reality star fought for his life surfaced on social media a few minutes after his demise.

The development sparked angry reactions on social media.

Many Nigerians, including celebrities shared their experiences at the hospital and urged family, friends and others to boycott the facility.

Health attendants were just making videos and laughing while someone was dying 😭 Sorry rico #ricoswavey pic.twitter.com/NyFR1LPqke — Lyrixthemusishan_ (@Lepht___) October 13, 2022

Angel Smith, a former Big Brother Naija contestant, shared her experience at the hospital on her Twitter handle.

Angel, who said she was once taken to the hospital unconscious, described it as a terrible experience for her.

She wrote: “Gonna speak on this because when I was unconscious at home, my friend rushed me here and let me tell y’all something, it was terrible. Nobody should be going to Doren in Ajah”

The reality star revealed that the hospital management tried to force her grandmother to sign an undertaken that would exonerate them for any unlikely situation.

She added: “My grandmother and mother bundled me to another hospital, 0/10 lmfaooo and they wanted my granny to sign that if anything happened to me, it was on us not them lmfaooo.”

My grandmother and mother bundled me to another hospital, 0/10 lmfaooo and they wanted my granny to sign that if anything happened to me, it was on us not them lmfaooo — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗯𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) October 13, 2022

Following Smith’s post on Twitter, more social media users took to their various accounts to share their experiences.

When I had that accident last month, I went to Doren first. I was crying in their waiting area, begging for a Dr, or something for the pain. These guys took their time, insisted I paid even though their POS was bad. Eventually left at 4am and went straight to another hospital https://t.co/egoLEZTZ4V — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) October 14, 2022

This same Doren Hospital that nearly paralysed my pregnant wife in the name of giving her anesthesia for surgery? While my wife was battling for her life because they missed the right vein twice, the anesthesiologist confessed she had been working overnight and hadn't slept. https://t.co/j6UIPrzqkK — Get Your PVC (@FrankEleanya) October 14, 2022

Yup. Personal experience here. Almost lost my dad last week because of this same hospital. Story for another day. https://t.co/3dkvqYBz38 — £liakim (@EliakimOkafor) October 14, 2022

Very useless place; that’s where they took my dad to when he was shot and these ppl told us to bring police report. He died there and they still told us he can’t stay there lol.. this was past 3am; 15years after! They are still useless — Nwa😘 (@Bee_Steph) October 14, 2022

I will talk on this Doren hospital in Ajah, they are evil, February 2021 I was rushed to Doren, after my friend & her husband has paid about 30k for card and what have you, they were asked to disposit 250k before they will admit me and give a bed space, my elder who is a Naval https://t.co/FVVtOw74Fk — Ann B.T Cocodia Otaru (@Anncotaru) October 14, 2022

Grandville Trauma center is less than 2km from Doren. Also southern shore is there just opposite VGC gate. That’s how we lost Afeez to poisoning last year in this same Doren — BONE (@spycey01) October 14, 2022

Doren Ajah almost took my life earlier this year…I don't recommend anyone going to that hospital https://t.co/61cuXXYy5a — Ade_bukola (@Ade_bookie) October 14, 2022

She was doing well for herself and striving in her Fashion career. She complained she's been really stressed after relocating from Benin, Edo State to Lagos, Thomas Estate, Ajah. She said she would check out Doren Hospital the next day, since it at the entrance of her estate. Ne. pic.twitter.com/WAzTqn5bav — ijawBoi (@talkativejeff) October 14, 2022

So Doren hospital in ajah is canceled. Noted. — Merry-Lynn ‘flowers’ out NOW! (@asipoflynn) October 14, 2022

Funny thing is that it's not only Doren in Ajah that is terrible. I would confidently say what you think is terrible that they did in Doren happens in almost 90% of the hospital in Nigeria. Even worst that that — Elite (@therealthing001) October 13, 2022

I'm shocked that hospital is Doren at Ajah. We just had a baby there last week and I have been singing their praises. I don't understand, they treated us so well. I'm just confused. What happened? Still shocked! — Isokobrother (@tecchie23) October 14, 2022

Doren Hospital has been killing people like forever. Still wondering why they haven’t been shut down. Anyone that’s ever lived in Ajah knows this. @jidesanwoolu over to you. — Seun (@oluseun_akin1) October 14, 2022

Talking about Terrible hospitals, there's Doren, then there's Jjaned Specialist Hospital, Lekki Gardens Most of these hospitals in Ajah are killers, rude, lackadaisical doctors, the Nigerian medical association should come and speak on why HMO patients are given substandard care — Rhaenyra Targaryen's First Hubby (@chikehosanna) October 14, 2022

Everyone seems to have one negative thing or the other to say about Doren Specialist Hospital, Ajah. The management of the hospital really need to sit up going by the number of reviews about the hospital since videos of their nurses recording Rico Swavey before he passed on made — Ogbon Wahala (@7thcomeback) October 14, 2022

Doren hospital is the worst there is in that ajah axis….but at the same time it’s almost the only hospital you can easily access there. I don’t know why their management has not looked into all the avoidable deaths they have been having over the years. — INVESTOR ELLA🤩🤩 (@maingemini) October 14, 2022

