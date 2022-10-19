Tears flow as celebrities honour Rico Swavey at night of tribute

The singing service/night of tribute for the late Nigerian reality star, Patrick Fakoya aka Rico Swavey, took place on Wednesday in Lagos State.

The former Big Brother Naija contestant died last Thursday, days after he was involved in a ghastly accident in Lagos.

Several BBNaija stars including Alex Unusual, Cross, Tobi, and friends of the deceased attended the ceremony.

The mourners, especially his colleagues from the reality show, were spotted in black attire with the photo of late Rico Swavey.

READ ALSO: Doren Hospital denies claims staff recorded unconscious BBN star, Rico Swavey

Many of them wept profusely as they recalled the good times they shared with the deceased.

Rico Swavey will be buried in a private ceremony on Thursday.

See videos from the ceremony below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now