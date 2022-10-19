Entertainment
Tears flow as celebrities honour Rico Swavey at night of tribute
The singing service/night of tribute for the late Nigerian reality star, Patrick Fakoya aka Rico Swavey, took place on Wednesday in Lagos State.
The former Big Brother Naija contestant died last Thursday, days after he was involved in a ghastly accident in Lagos.
Several BBNaija stars including Alex Unusual, Cross, Tobi, and friends of the deceased attended the ceremony.
The mourners, especially his colleagues from the reality show, were spotted in black attire with the photo of late Rico Swavey.
READ ALSO: Doren Hospital denies claims staff recorded unconscious BBN star, Rico Swavey
Many of them wept profusely as they recalled the good times they shared with the deceased.
Rico Swavey will be buried in a private ceremony on Thursday.
See videos from the ceremony below.
