Lagos to probe Doren Hospital nurses for allegedly recording dying BBN star, Rico Swavey

The Lagos State government has commenced an investigation into the unethical and unprofessional recording of the late Big Brother Naija contestant, Rico Swavey, by individuals suspected to be nurses of Doren Specialist Hospital in Ajah area of the state.

On Thursday, a clip that surfaced online showed a dying Rico Swavey in a wheelchair after he was involved in a ghastly motor accident on Tuesday. The injuries sustained from the accident eventually led to his death in the early hours of Thursday.

In the clip recorded by one of the nurses attending to Rico Swavey, the deceased was placed on oxygen as he was unconscious on a chair.

It was observed that the nurses were attempting to carry him on a bed when one of the practitioners brought out a phone and started recording him.

Another nurse was heard cautioning her colleague against the act.

“You people should stop making the video. Somebody is dying, you people are making video”, she scolded her colleagues.

The footage sparked anger on social media, with members of the public demanding a probe.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, Gbenga Omotoso, announced that the authorities had commenced an investigation.

“That hospital is not a government hospital; we have started an investigation into the unprofessional conduct of those who appeared in that video,” Omotoso said.

Equally, Swavey did not die at Doren Specialist Hospital as he was only resuscitated at the facility and later moved to another hospital where he eventually passed away.

