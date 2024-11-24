Ripples Nigeria journalist, others nominated for Africa Media Awards

A journalist with Ripples Nigeria, Arinze Chijioke has been nominated alongside 10 others across Africa for the 2024 Journalists of the Year Award by the Africa Media Development Foundation, (AMDF).

Chijioke was nominated alongside Abdulraheed Hammad of The Cable and Kei Emmanuel Duku of One Citizen newspaper, South Sudan for the online category of the award.

In a statement at the weekend, Executive Director of the AMDF Sekyen Dadik said the AMDF Award aims to celebrate and encourage high-quality journalism that addresses development challenges and promotes transparency, accountability, and good governance in Africa.

Dadik said that the finalists, who were chosen from a highly competitive pool of submissions, have demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication and commitment to reporting on critical issues that affect the continent.

“Comments from the panel of judges indicates a tough process to arrive at the decision, but it also means your story is among the best of the entries received in this year’s contest”, read a notice of award selection.

The statement however noted that none of the entries in the radio category met the minimum required standard outlined in the call for entry.

“We are incredibly proud of all the finalists and their contributions to journalism. Their work exemplifies the importance of holding powerful interests to account and shedding light on critical issues that impact our communities,” Dadik said.

READ ALSO: RipplesCount: Who will get notorious bandit, Bello Turji, first; new terror group, Lakurawa, or CDS Musa?

The winners and runners up for each category will be announced and

presented plaques at the 8th Africa Conference on Development Journalism

(#ACDJ2024), which will hold at Asaa Pyramid Hotel Kaduna, Nigeria, from 4th to 5th December, 2024.

The event will also bring together journalists, media professionals and stakeholders to discuss the role of journalism in driving development and social change in Africa.

Finalists for the 2024 AMDF Journalist of the Year Award include:

Online Category

• Arinze Chijioke — Ripples Nigeria.

• Abdulraheed Hammad — The Cable, Nigeria.

• Kei Duku — One Citizen Newspaper, South Sudan.

Photo Category

• Ayodele Isaac—The Nation Newspaper, Nigeria.

• Olugbon Saheed — The Punch Newspaper, Nigeria.

Print category

• Nyima Sillah — The Voice Newspaper, Gambia.

• Segun Odunayo — The Punch Newspaper, Nigeria.

• Taiwo Alimi — The Nation Newspaper, Nigeria.

Television Category:

• Adeyemi Adekunle — Lens Africa TV, Nigeria.

• Chernor Mustapha — Apex Multi-Media Co-op, Sierra Leone.

• Ibrahim Ismail — Trust TV, Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now