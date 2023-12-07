SaaS provider, tappi, secures $1.5m in Pre-Seed funding round. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. SaaS provider, tappi, secures $1.5m in Pre-Seed funding round

Digital commerce Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, tappi, has secured $1.5 million in an oversubscribed Pre-Seed funding round.

Key contributors included Mercy Corps Ventures and Chui Ventures, alongside notable participants such as Digital Currency Group, SOSV, Resilience17, growX ventures, Orbit Startups, and Reflect Ventures.

Angel investors and advisors from leading global tech companies, including Google, Salesforce, Zendesk, and financial sector experts, also contributed to the investment.

This early-stage funding is aimed at advancing tappi’s mission to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Africa by enhancing visibility and trust in the digital commerce ecosystem.

Founded in 2022 by Kenfield Griffith and Louis Majanja, tappi is dedicated to digitizing Africa’s $20 billion SME market through innovative software solutions.

The core elements of tappi’s comprehensive digital commerce stack encompass Payments, Messaging, and AI, with a focus on serving as the SEO backbone to boost revenue for SMEs across the continent.

Trivia: Which of these file types stores a raster graphic image?

A. JPEG

B. AI

C. CDR

D. SVG

Find answers below

2. Microsoft upgrades Copilot with OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo, DALL-E 3

Microsoft has revealed a significant enhancement to its Copilot AI chatbot, incorporating OpenAI’s latest offerings, GPT-4 Turbo, and DALL-E 3, alongside various other improvements.

In an update seen by Ripples Nigeria, Microsoft detailed how the upgraded tool explores multiple query variations, automatically filtering out irrelevant information.

The integration with OpenAI’s cutting-edge language model, GPT-4 Turbo, stands out as a noteworthy feature.

The integration empowers Copilot users to tackle intricate tasks that might have overwhelmed earlier iterations.

The ongoing testing phase involves a select group of users, with broader accessibility anticipated in the coming weeks.

The integration introduces the new DALL-E 3 Model, elevating the chatbot’s image generation capabilities, and producing more precise and higher-quality images aligned closely with the given prompts.

Trivia Answer: JPEG

Raster graphics are computer graphics that consist of a grid of pixels, also known as a bitmap. Most images on the Internet and your computer are raster graphics. They are one of the two primary image types for computer graphics with vector graphics.

The file size of a raster graphic depends on several variables. The first is a raster graphic’s image size, also known as its resolution — the number of pixels it is wide by the number of pixels it is tall.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now