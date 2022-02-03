Senate deputy minority leader, Bwacha, joins APC

The Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, on Thursday completed his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, at the State House, Abuja.

He represents Taraba South in the upper legislative chamber.

Bwacha, who addressed State House correspondents after the meeting with the President, said the current administration has touched the lives of people in his senatorial district.

He said: “I opted to join the APC because I know from the home front that there will be a level playing ground here.

“ Secondly, the contract for Ibi Bridge was awarded by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, everybody in my senatorial district is happy about this project because this has been our cry since the colonial days.

“Also, under his watch, the Kashimbila Dam project was completed. So, I had to answer to the calls of my constituents to join this party and redefine the narrative in Taraba State and restore its lost glory.”

