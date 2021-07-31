‘APC to take over South-East soon,’ says ex-Senate President, Nnamani

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, on Saturday expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take over the South-East soon.

The ex-Senate President disclosed this to journalists shortly after supervising the ward congress at Ward 2, Enugu South local government area of Enugu State.

He said the mass participation of APC members in the exercise showed that the people have confidence in democracy.

Nnamani, who is a member of the APC National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, advised party members to continue in the same spirit and ensure that the party take its rightful place in the South-East ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said: “The major target is for APC to be the most dominant political party in the South-East.

“Gradually we are getting there especially with the solid foundation we have laid at the ward levels of the party now.”

The APC chieftain thanked party members in Enugu state for hitch-free ward congresses in the state.

Nnamani added: “It is only in APC that you see this type of peace and cooperation among party members.”

