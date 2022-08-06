Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians rebuke Keyamo for asking parents to beg ASUU to call off strike

Published

1 min ago

on

ICYMI: What Keyamo said he’ll do if made Nigeria’s Minister of Justice

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has stirred the social media after calling on Nigerian parents to beg the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off the lingering strike.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria made the pronouncement on a Night program on Channels Television.

He was reported to have told parents and guardians whose wards were affected by the ongoing shutdown of academic activities in government-owned universities to appeal to ASUU to call off the lingering strike.

“I will tell the parents, everybody to go and beg ASUU like the President said the other time, those who know them should appeal to their sense of patriotism.

“The nation can not ground to a halt because we want to take care of the demands of ASUU,” Keyamo had said.

Recall that ASUU had declared a nationwide strike on Monday, February 14, 2022, and to date, the union and federal government are still at loggerheads leaving parents and students in despair.

Nigerians have taken to social media to rebuke the former minister especially after Nigerians recently discovered that the FG bought Prado jeeps worth N1.4 billion for the government of Niger Republic.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on death sentence of Iniubong’s killer & Gov Ortom’s latest security move

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

