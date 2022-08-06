SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians rebuke Keyamo for asking parents to beg ASUU to call off strike

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has stirred the social media after calling on Nigerian parents to beg the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off the lingering strike.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria made the pronouncement on a Night program on Channels Television.

He was reported to have told parents and guardians whose wards were affected by the ongoing shutdown of academic activities in government-owned universities to appeal to ASUU to call off the lingering strike.

“I will tell the parents, everybody to go and beg ASUU like the President said the other time, those who know them should appeal to their sense of patriotism.

“The nation can not ground to a halt because we want to take care of the demands of ASUU,” Keyamo had said.

Recall that ASUU had declared a nationwide strike on Monday, February 14, 2022, and to date, the union and federal government are still at loggerheads leaving parents and students in despair.

Nigerians have taken to social media to rebuke the former minister especially after Nigerians recently discovered that the FG bought Prado jeeps worth N1.4 billion for the government of Niger Republic.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on death sentence of Iniubong’s killer & Gov Ortom’s latest security move

See how Nigerians are reacting:

May we not have the misfortune of people like Festus Keyamo close to power again in Nigeria. — Akíntúndé Babátúndé (@olorunwababs) August 5, 2022

Festus Keyamo – Parents should go and beg ASUU. Festus Keyamo – The same parents will vote for Tinubu. At this rate, if your parents vote for Tinubu after you've stayed at home for 6 months going to 7, then I lack words to express your parents. — DISTINGUISHED Everest (@novieverest) August 6, 2022

Goodluck Jonathan was right. APC are angry & always bitter. Men with no love in their hearts. Festus Keyamo & Shettima are just a few example. Shettima‘a face is scary, he is always issuing threats when he speaks. There is darkness in his heart. pic.twitter.com/nHy7j8JOdi — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) August 6, 2022

If Festus Keyamo will continue speaking for Tinubu campaign like he did on channels TV yesterday then I can assure you that APC will lose this election by October this year, we don't even have to reach 2023.

Arrogant and unrepentant. — Arick-Shed-Mon-Avem (@monday_shedrach) August 6, 2022

Thank you Festus Keyamo for saying the truth on national TV that Peter Obi is better than Atiku. That is to say, Peter is better than Tinubu too coz Tinubu and Atiku are the same. All of you deep down knows that Obi is the best man for the job. #Obidatti2023 — Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed (STAN) (@Naija_Activist) August 6, 2022

What do they mean to beg ASUU? To beg ASUU so that a professor would be paid N300,000 or a graduate assistant to receive N96,000 at this time? While Keyamo goes home with millions of Naira at the end of the month. This callous — Comrade Emmanuel (@ComradeEmmanu16) August 6, 2022

We are in the season of scholarships, but most Nigerian students will miss out because of ASUU. Documents such as transcript, certificates and letter of recommendations are almost impossible to get for many

Nigeria is happening to lots of recent graduating applicants 🥺🙆🏾‍♀️ — Fola, PhD, FHEA (@PgrResearcher) August 6, 2022

Two take away from Festus Keyamo's interview at Channels TV.

1. The ASUU Strike is not an important discussion.

2.Tinubu will rule Nigeria the way Buhari did.

Voters over to you.#Obidatti2023 — Abdool #Peter_Obi…📌_2023 (@Abdool_Obidient) August 6, 2022

If you're a Nigerian student who listened to Festus Keyamo this evening with Seun, I hope it is clear to you how much Buhari/APC led government values your education And if you're a student on strike supporting the arrogance, I honestly have no words for you; a finished case — Samuel Ajayi 🇳🇬🗣️🌐 (@SamdGreat01) August 5, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now