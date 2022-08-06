Alleged IPOB members attack Imo police station, kill four officers

Gunmen alleged to be members of the Eastern Security Network, the arm wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday evening killed four police officers during an attack on Agwa divisional headquarters in Oguta local government area of Imo State.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, confirmed the incident in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Michael Abattam, on Saturday.

He said the criminals attacked the station with explosive devices and freed some detainees in the station.

Barde said: “On 05/8/2022 at about 2300 hours, hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN), attacked Agwa Police Station in their numbers.

“The hoodlums who came in two vehicles and a tipper, shooting sporadically, used a tipper vehicle in forcing the gate open to gain entrance into the station, throwing Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDS) and petrol bombs.

“The police operatives of the division joined by the command’s tactical teams gave the hoodlums a stiff resistance, engaging them in a gun duel.

“The hoodlums, who were fatally hit with a lot of casualty on their side, retreated and escaped in their vehicles.

“The fire from the explosives affected a private vehicle parked in the premises of the station while some motorcycles were also affected. However, the main building was not affected.

“In the attack, two suspects in custody escaped, four police officers gallantly paid the supreme price, while one rifle is yet to be recovered.”

Imo and other states in the South-East have recorded several attacks on police and other public facilities by criminals in the last 18 months.

