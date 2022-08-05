SocialMediaTrends: More on death sentence of Iniubong’s killer & Gov Ortom’s latest security move

Trending since Thursday evening was the sentencing by the State High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, of 21-year-old Uduak Akpan.

The court found Uduak Akpan guilty of raping and murdering a female job seeker, Iniubong Umoren, in the state last year.

The judge, Bassey Nkanang, in the two-hour judgment on Thursday, said the convicted man will be put to death by hanging.

He also discharged and acquainted Uduak’s father and sister.

There was also mild drama as the convicted tried to escape justice immediately after the sentence was pronounced.

Jubilation and excitement have since rented the air as Nigerians took to social media to hail the judiciary.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Uduak-Abasi Akpan resists being taken to prison after he was sentenced to death over Iniubong Umoren’s murder. But did they have to best him? He is in handcuffs. How far can he go? What damage can he do? #TableShaker pic.twitter.com/PRMBGY19MP — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 4, 2022

An Uyo High Court on Thursday sentenced Uduak Frank Akpan to death by hanging for murder of Iniubong Umoren, discharges and acquits his father, Frank Akpan and sister, Bassey Anwan. pic.twitter.com/PJo7a8EiS5 — Emma ik Umeh (Tcee )🇳🇬 (@emmaikumeh) August 4, 2022

Iniubong Umoren has finally gotten justice

Her murderer has been sentenced to death

Thank you Twitter Nigeria

Thank you Uduak Umoh

Thank you David Hundeyin

Thank you impartial judge

Today my hope in Nigeria has been lifted that justice can still prevail irrespective of forces pic.twitter.com/WzS7yVnFXS — DR.PENKING™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 #PeterObi (@drpenking) August 4, 2022

Iniubong Umoren gets justice at last! Uduak Frank Akpan has been sentenced to death by hanging. RIP Ini — Comfort Umoren-O ✊🇳🇬 (@comfort_umoren) August 4, 2022

The killer of iniubong umoren, Uduak Akpan almost escape after judgment was served but he was caught. pic.twitter.com/UsSEn2SbgI — sophia (@90sSophie) August 4, 2022

Uduak Abasi Akpan sentenced to death for the killing of Iniubong Umoren. A win for our collective efforts on this app. Kudos to our judicial system — Your King 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@ChibuOkorie) August 4, 2022

Didn't know we still practice death penalty in Nigeria until this Uduak Frank Akpan — Celebrity teacher (@Abakalikiboi) August 4, 2022

Governor Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has also been trending on social media after he unveiled the state’s security outfit known as Community Volunteer Guards.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the new security outfit was unveiled at IBB Square, Makurdi.

The governor during the unveiling ceremony said that he would legally procure AK-47, AK-49, and other sophisticated weapons for the group.

The decision to procure the sophisticated weapons has been generating controversies among Nigerians.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

While Pres. BUHARI bought TOYOTA cars for Niger Republic for security, Gov. Ortom of Benue State bought INNOSON vans for D vigilante group he inaugurated 2day to protect against terrorists. Which of these two leaders mean well for NIGERIAN economy & security?

DAVID HUNDEYIN — Spotlight on #PeterObi2003 #Obidatti023 (@Spotlight_Abby) August 4, 2022

FLASH: Governor Samuel Ortom earlier today inaugurated the Benue State Security Outfit, known as Community Volunteer Guards to help curb the insurity in the state. The Gov promise to equip them with sophisticated weapons. Commendable!!! pic.twitter.com/6cCHMWsIsz — UNCLE DEJI™️ (@DejiAdesogan) August 4, 2022

“Self-defence is our right, not a choice.”

Well done Gov Ortom.

If Nigerian security apparatus is functional, why should every region have their own security outfit?

Nigeria is a failed state.@StateDept @FCDOGovUK @CanadianPM @UKParliament @CNN @BBC pic.twitter.com/rNwveAV8HP — Kanunta kanu (@MaziKanuntaKanu) August 4, 2022

I expect Ortum, one of the worst governor of PDP to tell his people his achievements in 7yrs and why he failed to pay the the Benue state workers their outstanding salaries arrears and pensioners entitlements despite despite billions of naira monthly allocation from fg? — Abdulazeez (@Abdulazeez57437) August 4, 2022

Gov Ortom Inaugurates Benue State's Security Outfit called Community Volunteer Guards (CVG), at the IBB Square in Makurdi, on Thursday. Ortom revealed that he will be applying for licenses to enable the Guards use AK-47, AK-49 and other sophisticated weapons to fight insecurity. pic.twitter.com/0NdFlxF2go — Security Daily (@SecurityDaily1) August 4, 2022

Gov. Ortom of Benue State just inaugurated a state owned security outfit. You can't bury the idea who's time has come. State police coming in disguise. We already have Amotekun in the SW. pic.twitter.com/C3OnIHwkLG — Amasandi Tha Duke (@amasandiJBJnr) August 4, 2022

BIAFRA people wish to congratulate Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, as he unveiled the state’s security outfit known as Community Volunteer Guards. He also pledged that his administration would legally procure AK-47, AK-49 and other sophisticated weapons for the group. WE MOVE — Simon Ekpa (@simon_ekpa) August 4, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

