Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: More on death sentence of Iniubong’s killer & Gov Ortom’s latest security move

Published

2 hours ago

on

Uduak Frank Akpan suspected killer of akwa Ibom job seeker

Trending since Thursday evening was the sentencing by the State High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, of 21-year-old Uduak Akpan.

The court found Uduak Akpan guilty of raping and murdering a female job seeker, Iniubong Umoren, in the state last year.

The judge, Bassey Nkanang, in the two-hour judgment on Thursday, said the convicted man will be put to death by hanging.

He also discharged and acquainted Uduak’s father and sister.

There was also mild drama as the convicted tried to escape justice immediately after the sentence was pronounced.

Jubilation and excitement have since rented the air as Nigerians took to social media to hail the judiciary.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians question FG’s purchase of cars worth N1.4bn for Niger Republic amid ASUU strike

Governor Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has also been trending on social media after he unveiled the state’s security outfit known as Community Volunteer Guards.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the new security outfit was unveiled at IBB Square, Makurdi.

The governor during the unveiling ceremony said that he would legally procure AK-47, AK-49, and other sophisticated weapons for the group.

The decision to procure the sophisticated weapons has been generating controversies among Nigerians.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 + ten =

Investigations

Investigations19 hours ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system

Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment

TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform

As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...