Soldier kills four colleagues, self in Borno

A Nigerian Army corporal attached to Operation Lafiya Dole on Wednesday killed four of his colleagues and injured two others.

The corporal also shot himself during the shocking incident which happened at an Army Base in the Malam Fatori area of Borno State.

According to the army, injured soldiers had been rushed to a military hospital in Maiduguri and are in a stable condition.

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said in a statement the army authorities had ordered an investigation into the case.

He said: “A corporal of the Army serving at the Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori went berserk in the early hours of Wednesday and opened fire, killing four of his colleagues before shooting himself.

“Two of his colleagues were also injured during the incident and are currently in stable condition in our hospital in Maiduguri. Efforts are ongoing to contact the families of our gallant colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. May their gentle souls rest in peace.

“Meanwhile, an investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.”

