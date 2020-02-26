Court adjourns Abba Moro’s fraud trial till March 25

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday adjourned the corruption trial of a former Minister of Interior, Abba Moro till March 25.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Moro for alleged money laundering and procurement fraud to the tune of N675 million.

He was arraigned alongside Anastasia Daniel-Nwobia, a former secretary in the ministry, Mahmood Ahmadu, currently at large and Drexel Tech Nigeria Limited, a firm involved in the ill-fated 2014 nationwide recruitment exercise of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in which 15 job seekers were killed and several others wounded.

At the resumed hearing, the court granted the prayer of the EFCC counsel, Richard Dauda, seeking the extension of time so that the prosecution can file a reaction to the notice of submission by the first and second defendant.

The court granted the defence counsel’s prayer for the release of the first defendant’s international passport to enable him to travel for a meeting.

