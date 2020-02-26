EFCC arrests ex-Kano speaker for alleged N1.5bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Wednesday arrested a former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Isyaku Ali Danja, for alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds.

The funds, the EFCC claimed were meant for constituency projects.

Danja’s arrest followed a petition filed by the state government, alleging that funds meant for payment of tax liabilities to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) were diverted and misappropriated to the tune of N1.5 billion.

The EFCC also alleged that several suspicious payments made by Danja were traced to some beneficiaries.

The anti-graft agency claimed the funds were allegedly transferred to some companies including Allad Drilling Limited, a company in which the ex-speaker is the sole signatory.

“The funds were on several occasions, personally withdrawn in cash by the suspect,” the EFCC said.

