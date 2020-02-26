NSE: MTN, Vitafoam lead losers as bear run continues

The bear tightened its stranglehold on the market further today as the index went down by 0.22%. A negative market breadth was posted with 16 losers recorded against 11 losers.
The All Share Index (ASI) dipped by 0.22% to close at 26,974.38 basis points. The market capitalisation climbed down to N14.052 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is up by 0.49%.
TOP 5 GAINERS
BUA Cement was the leader in the flock of gainers today, appreciating by 3.48% to close at N37.15. Ekocorp added up 5.77 to end today’s trade at N5.5. UBA went up by 4.38% to N7.15. GTB rose to N27, notching up 0.75% in the process. FCMB completed the top 5, climbing by 6.29% to N1.86.
TOP 5 LOSERS
MTNN led losers at Friday’s trade, declining by 3.45% to close at N112. Vitafoam shed 9.98% to end today’s trade at N4.06. Red Star Express fell to N3.61, losing 9.98%. ETI slumped to N6.25, recording 3.85% depreciation. UPL closed at N1.13, going down by 9.60%.
TOP 5 TRADES
228.377 million shares estimated at N2.738 billion were traded today in 3,831 deals.
UBA was the most active stock with 81.117 million of its stocks worth N548.899 million traded in 579 deals. 31.009 million units of Zenith Bank shares priced at N590.323 million exchanged hands in 640 transactions. Access Bank had 22.339 million shares valued at N201.053 million traded in 124 deals. Transcorp traded 12.462 million shares estimated at N11.244 million in 42 transactions. UCAP traded 11.453 million shares valued at N37.916 million in 195 deals.
