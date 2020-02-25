Kano govt bans street begging

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday banned street begging in the state.

He said the decision to ban street begging was to force young children in the state to embrace the government’s free education programme.

The governor announced this during the launching of Basic Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) and Distribution of employment letter to 7,500 volunteer teachers at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

He said: “This policy of free and compulsory basic and secondary education goes along with its integration of our Almajiri system into mainstream policy implementation. This suggests that English and Arithmetic must be included in the Almajiri schools curriculum.

“They will be posted to Islamiyyah and Almajiri schools, so that our Almajiri schools would be fully integrated under our new policy of education.”

