EFCC quizzes Kano Assembly Minority Leader over alleged N1.5bn fraud

The Minority Leader of the Kano State House of Assembly, Isiyaku Danja, was on Monday quizzed by the Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of abuse of office and misappropriation of about N1.5 billion meant for constituency projects.

The Kano State Government was said to have petitioned the anti-graft agency alleging that public funds were being diverted and misappropriated, leading to the ordeal of the lawmaker.

In the course of the investigation, the EFCC was said to have discovered multiple suspicious payments to several beneficiaries, including Allad Drilling Limited, a company, belonging to the lawmaker and whose accounts he is the sole signatory.

According to a source at the EFCC, the funds in the account were withdrawn in cash by the suspect on several occasions.

The source said: ‘’Interestingly, he is the one to certify that the jobs were done before any payments are made.”

The source further disclosed that investigation had commenced to discover the beneficiaries of the other suspicious outflows from the account, which is believed to be over N1.5 billion, adding that the lawmaker would be charged to court after the completion of investigation.

