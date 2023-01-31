Starlink slashes cost of hardware by 40% in Nigeria

An internet service provider, Starlink, has slashed the cost of its hardware in Nigeria by 40 percent.

The company had during its launch and pre-order window in 2022 pegged the price of its hardware at N450,000.

The new price, which is down at N274,098, was first spotted on the company’s website under the “place order” on Tuesday.

The slash in price suggests that the feedback from the Nigerian market were well received and considered by the Elon Musk-owned company as many analysts had argued that the price was on the high side for Nigerians.

The slash in market price might also be a strategy by the company to penetrate the Nigerian market where MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9mobile, Smile and Spectranet, operate.

For internet subscription, Nigerian users can now enjoy unlimited internet service for less than N20,000 monthly with the new plan pegged at N19,260.

