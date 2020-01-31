Suspected killers of retired police officer arrested in Imo

The Imo State Police Command on Thursday announced the arrest of the suspected killers of a retired policeman by the operatives of Special Anti-robbery Squad.

The retired police officer and the President-General of the community were in Ilile in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state, when some gunmen besieged the community.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olaniyi Fafowora, who briefed journalists on Thursday, said Chiedozie Nwosu John, 29, of Mgbirichi, and Opara Junior Daberechi, 31, of Ilile, both in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state, were arrested for killing the deceased.

“On November 24, 2019, on School Road, Igwuruta in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, a SARS operation coordinated by CSP Victor Godfrey arrested two notorious kidnappers, who used to block the Owerri/Port Harcourt Road and kidnap occupants of unsuspecting commuter vehicles and demand ransoms.

“They are Chiedozie Nwosu John of Mgbirichi, Ohaji/Egbema LGA, 29, and Opara Junior Daberechi, 31, of Ilile, Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Imo State. Following a tip-off that the group was planning to kidnap unsuspecting road users on the above mentioned road, SARS operatives took the battle to them in Port Harcourt, where they live.

“Upon sighting the police in their meeting point, they took to their heels and one of them was professionally demobilised as he sustained bullet injuries in his left leg. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“They confessed to have killed six community members at Ilile in Ohaji, including their president-general and a retired policeman. They also confessed to various crimes, including the beheading of a security personnel.

“The duo from Ilile in Ohaji/Egbema LGA said they chose kidnapping in the area because of the knowledge of the environment. Investigation has commenced and further development will be communicated to you”, the police boss said.

