Tanzanian Dawa Mkononi secures funding for expansion. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Tanzanian Dawa Mkononi secures funding for expansion

Dawa Mkononi, a Tanzanian B2B pharmaceutical company, has secured funding to advance its mission of ensuring universal access to essential medications.

The financial backers include the Sanofi Global Health Unit Impact Fund, Pontem Ventures, Warioba Ventures, Villgro Africa, Axian Group, and various regional venture capitalists.

With a literal translation of “Medicine at your Palms,” Dawa Mkononi addresses the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Its mobile application empowers pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals to efficiently order medicines, while incorporating fintech features for a seamless payment system.

Already serving over 1,000 healthcare enterprises in Dar es Salaam, the recent financial support will enable Dawa Mkononi to extend its reach to remote areas, ensuring vital medications are accessible to all.

Joseph Paul, CEO, and co-founder, expresses gratitude for the investors’ support, highlighting their confidence in the company’s vision.

The funding is deemed crucial for expanding Dawa Mkononi’s footprint and enhancing healthcare access throughout Tanzania.

2. Apple retires long-serving directors Al Gore, James Bell

Apple has announced the retirement of Al Gore and James Bell from its board in February, marking the end of their over two-decade tenure.

The decision, according to the company, aligns with Apple’s policy preventing board members from being reelected beyond the age of 75.

Both 75 years old, Gore and former Boeing CFO James Bell will step down, making way for potential successor Wanda Austin, former Aerospace CEO.

The CEO, Tim Cook, in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday, January 15, 2023, expressed gratitude for Gore’s unwavering support in safeguarding user privacy and his unparalleled expertise in environmental and climate matters.

During his 21-year board tenure, former Vice President Al Gore accumulated significant wealth through stock awards, currently owning 468,955 shares valued at over $87 million, according to a proxy filing.

James Bell, a member of Apple’s audit and finance committee, possesses shares worth approximately $7 million, with a yearly compensation similar to Gore’s.

While Apple’s CEO, 63-year-old Tim Cook, has stock units set to vest until 2026, discussions about retirement and succession planning have begun.

3. Kia enters EV van arena at 2024 CES

Kia America, Inc., has joined the expanding realm of electric van concepts, unveiling its lineup at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show.

This move reflects the automotive industry’s commitment to sustainability, responding to the surging demand in delivery services.

As Americans grow accustomed to increased deliveries, automakers and corporate-fleet customers seek electric vans to reduce emissions.

Rivian has already ventured into this market, producing electric delivery vans for Amazon and other businesses.

While Kia is recognized for its gasoline-powered family vans like the Kia Carnival, the introduction of electric commercial vans marks a new direction.

Additional concepts include the PV7 and PV1. While the PV7 and PV1 lack the PV5’s complete body section adaptability, they offer highly customizable interiors for various uses.

