TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The New York Times has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, as parts of ongoing legal disputes concerning the utilization of published material for artificial intelligence (A.I.) training.

This legal development marks a significant milestone where a major American media entity takes action against A.I. developers, including those behind ChatGPT and various other prominent A.I. platforms.

Filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan, the lawsuit contends that OpenAI and Microsoft employed millions of articles from The Times in training automated chatbots.

T-Vencubator has announced introducing a new fund, aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Egypt.

This initiative uniquely combines venture capital funds and business incubation to exclusively support tech companies addressing real challenges and local startup leveraging technology in Egypt.

According to the company, the dual approach offers a rare opportunity for Egyptian entrepreneurs, presenting a pathway for growth and innovation to tackle the country’s complex challenges.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has unveiled a digital platform- Integrated Market Revenue Management System (IMRMS), to assimilate the informal sector, specifically market traders, into the federal government’s tax structure.

This move, according to the body, is expected to harmonize VAT Direct Initiative (VDI), a collaborative endeavor with the Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN), aimed at fostering awareness and efficiency in Value Added Tax (VAT) collection and remittance within the informal sector.

The FIRS had since July declared its intention to forge a partnership with MATAN for the systematic collection and remittance of VAT in the informal sector, employing unified systems technology.

A day following the initiation of a U.S. import ban on Apple Watch, an appeals court has implemented a temporary pause in response to an emergency request filed by Apple with the U.S. Court of Appeals.

The ban revolves around alleged trademark infringement related to the wearable’s pulse oximetry sensor, as asserted by Southern California health tech company Masimo.

Masimo has additionally accused Apple of recruiting its employees to develop the blood oxygen sensor, introduced in 2020 with the Watch Series 6.

The FIU- Financial Intelligence Unit, a key regulatory body overseeing financial transactions in India, has announced intent to blacklist nine international crypto exchanges, including Binance, Kraken, Kucoin, and Mexc, for allegedly operating “illegally” within the country.

This was stated by FIU in a report seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Citing non-compliance with local anti-money laundering regulations, the FIU has issued show cause notices to these exchanges and urged the IT Ministry to block their websites.

Chinese smartphone giant, Xiaomi, has unveiled its inaugural electric vehicle and envisions securing a spot among the world’s leading five automakers within the next 15 to 20 years.

The highly anticipated sedan, dubbed the SU7 (Speed Ultra), drew attention during its unveiling.

The CEO, Lei Jun lauded its “super electric motor” technology, claiming acceleration speeds surpassing both Tesla and Porsche’s electric counterparts.

China-based health tech startup, Cispoly, has announced the completion of its series B funding round, securing over 100 million yuan (US$14 million).

This funding was led by Saudi Arabian energy giant, Aramco, and saw participation from existing investor Sunland Fund.

The development highlights a growing trend of increased investments from the Middle East in the Asian startup landscape, with Cispoly, a producer specializing in gynecological tumor detection equipment, emerging as a notable beneficiary.

Popular Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has, in a new update, suggested a release window for Apple’s Vision Pro, spanning from late January to early February.

Apple’s inaugural venture into “spatial computing” with the Vision Pro remains a significant enigma in the realm of consumer electronics as the new year unfolds.

Originally set with an “early-2024” release timeframe, the $3,499 headset’s specifics have been relatively elusive since its unveiling at WWDC in June.

Social media belonging to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bluesky, has taken a step closer to Twitter’s experience with the launch of an in-app video and music player.

In contrast to Twitter’s default autoplay for videos, Bluesky’s in-app player requires a tap to trigger content playback.

Compatible with YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify, and Twitch embeds, it enhances user interaction.

UNICEF Sierra Leone, has provided 113 laptops and 23 projectors to 39 schools in Sierra Leone to foster Giga activities.

The donation aims to enhance internet accessibility for young students, fostering information access and expanding opportunities.

Ms. Salima Bah, the Minister of Communications, Technology, and Innovation, expressed optimism, stating, “This strategic move is expected to empower students to emerge as leaders and driving forces of development across the nation.

Two of Africa’s B2B e-commerce enterprises, Wasoko from Kenya and MaxAB from Egypt, have announced the signing of preliminary merger terms.

According to the duo, the alliance aims to create a unified entity, driving the transformation of Africa’s informal retail sector.

Formerly Sokowatch, Wasoko had earlier concluded a US$125 million Series B equity round in March 2022.

