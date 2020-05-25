There can be no development without peace —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday peace, security, unity, and harmony were prerequisites for development in Africa

The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this in a message to African leaders to mark the ”Africa Day 2020.”

The event was commemorated by the African Union Commission in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

President Buhari, therefore, called for peace on the continent as a prerequisite for sustainable development.

He said the continent has given the world a new hope by choosing the theme: ”Silencing the Guns in the context of the COVID-19” for this year’s Africa Day.

He stressed the need for African leaders to ensure that every effort is made to silence the guns on the continent.

The President also urged the leaders on the continent to sensitize Africans about the inseparable connection between peace and development.

He charged the citizens across the continent to innovate on how ”Silencing the Guns” could be used to achieve peace and grow African economies.

