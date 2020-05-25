NAF produces ventilators to support COVID-19 fight

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has produced locally-made ventilators as its contribution to national efforts towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, disclosed this during Eid-el-Fitri lunch with troops of the Air Component of “Operation Lafiya Dole” at the NAF Base in Maiduguri on Monday.

Abubakar said the locally-made ventilator was a product of research development programme by NAF in partnership with Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

According to him, the ventilators will be commissioned on May 27.

He explained that as part of the measures to combat the pandemic, NAF had distributed reusable face mask to all its personnel while Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators were provided at the NAF Hospitals in Maiduguri.

“I wish to remind us of the need to maintain continues vigilance and ensure strict adherence to necessary guidelines and protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19,’’ he said.

The NAF chief said that despite the challenges of competing resources, occasioned by the COVID-19 induced lockdown, Force has maintained the tempo of its operations, not only in the North East but other parts of the country.

