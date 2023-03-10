Thugs attack Kaduna LP governorship candidate’s convoy, injure four

Suspected political thugs on Friday attacked the convoy of the Labour Party governorship candidate, Jonathan Asake, in Kaduna State.

Asake’s media aide, James Swan, who confirmed the attack in a statement on Friday in Kaduna, said four persons were injured in the incident which occurred at Gidan Waya, Jema’a local government area of the state.

He added that the campaign team was on its way to Godogodo and other towns in the area when the hoodlums struck.

The statement read: “The Labour Party governorship campaign convoy of Hon. Jonathan Asake in Kaduna State was attacked by thugs today in Gidan Waya, Jema’a local government area.

“Four youths – two boys and two girls were injured in the attack. No vehicle was damaged.

READ ALSO: Labour Party governorship candidate challenges El-Rufai to halt Southern Kaduna attacks

“The incident happened when the campaign convoy was passing through Gidan Waya during Friday prayers on its way to Godogodo and other towns as the campaign team toured the Local Government.

“After the first three vehicles in the convoy made their way through the old tyres used to demarcate the road, thugs started throwing stones, big sticks and other harmful objects at the long convoy.

“It took the timely intervention of the security personnel attached to the candidate to forestall a crisis.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now