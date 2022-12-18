Labour Party governorship candidate challenges El-Rufai to halt Southern Kaduna attacks

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Jonathan Asake, on Sunday challenged Governor Nasir El-Rufai, to halt the renewed attacks in the Southern part of the state.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits had last week killed an unspecified number of people in some communities in the area.

In a statement issued by his media aide, James Swam, the LP candidate regretted the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

READ ALSO: Seven abducted Chinese expatriates freed in Kaduna

He added that the continuous killing and destruction of valuables was uncalled for at a time when all should embrace themselves for peaceful coexistence and sustainable development.

Asake said: “The killings last week of eight innocent, helpless people in villages of Mallagum and Kpak in Kagoro communities of Kaura local government and Kamuru-Ikulu in Zangon Kataf local government within two days was provocative, highly insensitive and condemnable, especially during this festive season.”

.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now