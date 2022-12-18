News
Labour Party governorship candidate challenges El-Rufai to halt Southern Kaduna attacks
The Labour Party governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Jonathan Asake, on Sunday challenged Governor Nasir El-Rufai, to halt the renewed attacks in the Southern part of the state.
Gunmen suspected to be bandits had last week killed an unspecified number of people in some communities in the area.
In a statement issued by his media aide, James Swam, the LP candidate regretted the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state to protect the lives and property of its citizens.
READ ALSO: Seven abducted Chinese expatriates freed in Kaduna
He added that the continuous killing and destruction of valuables was uncalled for at a time when all should embrace themselves for peaceful coexistence and sustainable development.
Asake said: “The killings last week of eight innocent, helpless people in villages of Mallagum and Kpak in Kagoro communities of Kaura local government and Kamuru-Ikulu in Zangon Kataf local government within two days was provocative, highly insensitive and condemnable, especially during this festive season.”
.
