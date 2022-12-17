Seven abducted Chinese expatriates freed in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has extolled the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special squad for the rescue of seven Chinese nationals who were kidnapped by terrorists.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this on Saturday, noted that the Chinese nationals were abducted in neighbouring states since June, this year.

Aruwan noted that according to a report from the Special Forces under 271 NAF detachment carried out the operation in Kampanin Doka and Gwaska areas of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that the expatriates have been taken to a secured facility, while noting that the state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, also extolled the Forces.

Aruwan said: “The Kaduna State Government has warmly commended the Nigerian Air Force for a clinical operation this morning which resulted in the rescue of seven Chinese nationals who were kidnapped in June by terrorists in a neighbouring state.

“According to a report from the Nigerian Air Force, Special Forces under the 271 NAF detachment conducted the operation in Kampanin Doka and Gwaska areas of Birnin Gwari LGA and successfully rescued the seven expatriates who have been conveyed to a secure facility.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction at the report, and commended the Chief of Air Staff, as well as the Commander and men of the 271 NAF detachment for the daring operation by the Special Forces.

“Citizens will be updated on further developments.”

