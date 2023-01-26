Tinubu making a mockery of Nigeria’s politics, should withdraw from presidential race —Kachikwu

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Dumebi Kachikwu has slammed Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for purportedly making a mockery of the country’s electoral process.

Kachikwu stated this, on Wednesday, during a media briefing in Abuja, while calling for Tinubu’s withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race due to reported ill-health.

He said: “I personally believe that President Buhari had some good intentions in mind when he ran for office but alas when his health failed, his government also failed. Today, the same APC that failed the Nigerian people monumentally with a sick president has presented another sick candidate to the Nigerian people.

“There is nothing wrong with being old or sick as we will all get old someday. We will also all get sick at some point or the other. What I do have a problem with, is a candidate with significant cognitive disabilities embarrassing my nation and making a mockery of the entire political process.

“Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu has no business being in this race or continuing this race. He has said it is his turn and I agree: it is his turn to do the honourable thing and withdraw from this race. I call on his family, his party, the APC and President Buhari to prevail on him to do the right thing.”

Since Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state, declared his intention to run for president in 2023, a lot of concerns have been raised about his health.

But that has not prevented him from going round the country to consult with leaders at different levels about his presidential ambition.

During a visit to the palace of Jimoh Olanipekun, Ataoja of Osogbo, in February 2022, Tinubu revealed his readiness to serve as the President while doing nothing to dispel reports about his health.

“I am not applying for the job of bricklaying or grave digging.

“I went to school to study accountancy and management. I am applying for a thinking job and I will do it right. The job I want to do is for Nigeria to be greater and to be proud of itself,” Tinubu stated.

