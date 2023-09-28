Tribunal sacks Kaduna gov, Uba, orders rerun election

The governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kaduna State on Thursday sacked Governor Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while declaring that the election that brought him in was inconclusive.

The three-man tribunal which delivered the ruling via zoom, ordered for fresh elections to be held in seven wards of four local government areas in the state.

The petition was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Isa Ashiru.

The tribunal, during its resumed proceeding on Thursday, in a split decision of a ratio of 2:1, declared the election inconclusive and directed that a supplementary election should be held by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within 90 days.

The 3-man panel, led by Justice Victor Oviawe, in its judgment ordered a rerun of election in the 24 polling units consisting of 16,300 registered voters.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Isah Mohammed Ashiru, filed the petition before the tribunal challenging the declaration of Governor Uba Sani as the winner of the election.

Ashiru had contended that the election of Governor Sani as the Governor of Kaduna State cannot stand on the grounds of alleged irregularities and electoral fraud. He also argued that he won the election.

