Trump adamant, vows not to concede to ‘fake ballots’

November 24, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has vowed not to concede to his Democratic rival, Joe Biden following the just concluded presidential election.

Trump in a tweet on Tuesday morning said that his legal team was moving with full speed ahead to contest the election which he described as the most corrupt in America’s political history.

He wrote; “What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history?

“We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & “Dominion,” Trump added.

This came as the President-elect, Joe Biden was given the go-ahead by a federal agency in America to begin his transition to the presidency.

In a statement on Tuesday, the US General Services Administration (GSA), an independent agency, ascertained that Biden was the “apparent winner” of the election and informed Biden that his transition – leading up to a January 20 swearing-in – could officially begin.

Opinions

