Edo police nab hoodlum who raided police station, stole rifle during #EndSARS protest

Operatives of the Edo State police command have paraded one of the hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protest and stole a rifle at a police station in the state.
The suspect, Sunday Effiong was captured in a viral video that led to his arrest was seen leaving the Oba Market police station with an AK-47 riffle after he and his colleagues had raided the station on October 19.
He was paraded on Monday.
Police noted that the suspect led a robbery gang that has been terrorizing Benin city and environs.
