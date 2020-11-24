Latest Metro

Edo police nab hoodlum who raided police station, stole rifle during #EndSARS protest

November 24, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Operatives of the Edo State police command have paraded one of the hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protest and stole a rifle at a police station in the state.

The suspect, Sunday Effiong was captured in a viral video that led to his arrest was seen leaving the Oba Market police station with an AK-47 riffle after he and his colleagues had raided the station on October 19.

Read also: Edo Police CP insists Oshiomhole was not attacked in the state

He was paraded on Monday.

Police noted that the suspect led a robbery gang that has been terrorizing Benin city and environs.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */