International
Trump ‘unremorseful’ over Capitol riot – Report
Former United States President, Donald Trump, is reportedly not showing any remorse for the riot that broke out at the Capitol Building on January 6.
Trump had allegedly incited his supporters to disrupt Congress sitting to ratify the victory of President Joe Biden on November 3, 2020 election.
At his impeachment trial on Thursday, Senators were told that the ex-President has not expressed any regret over the violent incident and his lack of remorse could influence wavering members.
A congress source reported that Trump was unmoved by the footage while watching the trial from his home in Florida.
READ ALSO: Accused rioters blame Trump for ‘inspiring’ Capitol invasion
“Mr. Trump was in a really good mood during the second day of his impeachment trial as shocking footage from the Capitol riots was shown.
“So far, he has not shown any remorse or contrition,” the source said.
Former Vice President, Mike Pence, who was seen in footage being ushered away by the Secret Service with his family as the mob attacked the Capitol, has reportedly still not repaired his relationship with Trump over the incident.
At the resumed sitting on Thursday, prosecutors will conclude their arguments for the impeachment of Trump while a verdict could be out as early as Friday.
Join the conversation
International
15 suspects charged in South Africa over fraud in Nelson Mandela‘s funeral
No fewer than fifteen suspects in South Africa have been charged by a court in connection with a fraud case relating to the funeral of the former president, Nelson Mandela, in 2013.
Those facing charges include prominent members of the ruling African National Congress in the Eastern Cape province; namely: the health minister of Eastern Cape province, Sindiswa Gomba, a number of business figures, and other lawmakers from the governing ANC.
Other suspects who prosecutors accuse of corruption and money-laundering amounting to nearly $700,000 (£500,000) include the regional chair, Pumlani Mkolo, former Buffalo City metro mayor Zukiswa Ncitha and council speaker Luleka Simon-Ndzele.
READ ALSO: South Africa may swap or sell ‘less effective’ AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine — Minister
“This matter is coming back to the roll after it was withdrawn in 2019 in order for the investigation to tighten up the loose ends and add more charges,” Sipho Ngwema, the national spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, was quoted as saying on Friday by news site EWN.
According to reports, allegations first emerged in 2014, months after Mandela’s funeral in Qunu, Eastern Cape, in December 2013, which was attended by heads of state from around the world.
Join the conversation
International
Myanmar protesters move to take away power from coup leaders’ amid crackdown
Scores of protesters in troubled Myanmar are moving to take away the coup leaders’ power by stopping all governance mechanisms from working amid a stiff crackdown by the military junta.
Reports say demonstrators on Friday defied beatings, arrests, water cannon, and even live ammunition fired by security operatives, in the hope that a “no recognition, no participation” approach can sustain pressure even if protests are stamped out with violence.
“The immediate aim is to take away the military’s power by stopping all of its governance mechanisms from working,” said Thinzar Shunlei Yi, who like many activists is now in hiding to avoid arrest.
“It will disable the military’s ability to rule,” Yi added.
Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing who seized power on the 1st o f February in a statement published on a military Facebook page on Thursday, said “unscrupulous” people were inciting civil servants to leave work.
READ ALSO: Myanmar military junta tightens grip, arrests more aides of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi
“Those who are away from their duties are requested to return to their duties immediately for the interests of the country and people,” he said.
The development came after the President of the United States of America; Joe Biden slammed economic sanctions on Myanmar’s military junta following a coup that led to the ousting of de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Biden signed an executive order on Thursday preventing Myanmar’s generals from accessing more than $1bn in Myanmar government funds held in the United States.
Reports say the sanctions also will also affect the Myanmar Ruby Enterprise and Myanmar Imperial Jade Co, businesses controlled by the regime.
Join the conversation
International
WHO reports 17% drop in COVID-19 cases globally
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday reported a continued decline in COVID-19 cases globally.
The WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, who stated this at a news conference in Geneva, declared a 17 percent drop in COVID-19 cases compared with last week.
He added that the number of COVID-19 deaths had also reduced.
Ghebreyesus said: “This is the fourth week of declining cases.
“The number of deaths also fell for the second week in a row, with 88,000 new deaths reported last week – a terrible number, but a 10 percent decline from the previous week.
“These declines appear to be due to countries implementing public health measures more stringently.’
“But remember, we have been here before. Now is not the time to relax measures or for any of us to let down our guard.
“Every life that is lost now is all the more tragic as vaccines are now being rolled out; the virus continues to circulate widely and new variants are emerging.
READ ALSO: WHO-led COVID-19 probe team visits Wuhan virus lab at centre of speculations
“This is not an unexpected development, but it gives new urgency to our global efforts to bring this pandemic under control.
“Every time the virus mutates, it has the potential to blunt the effectiveness of our vaccines, medicines, and tests.”
According to him, there are three major threats to the United Nations-led international equitable vaccine initiative, COVAX, that requires urgent attention amidst news of decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Ghebreyesus, however, drew attention to a $27billion financing gap in the ACT Accelerator, which supported the development and equitable distribution of COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines globally.
“The longer this gap goes unmet, the harder it becomes to understand why given this is a tiny fraction of the trillions of dollars that have been mobilised for stimulus packages in G20 countries,’’ the WHO chief added.
Join the conversation
Trending
- Business3 hours ago
Claims that Shell under-reported two million barrels of crude false – DPR
- Business11 hours ago
Nigerians to miss out on Twitter founder, Dorsey, Jay Z’s $23m bitcoin investment
- Latest14 hours ago
Police arrests comedian, Mr Macaroni, others at Lekki Toll Gate
- Politics11 hours ago
You came in via protest; allow Nigerians enjoy peaceful protest, Shehu Sani tells govt
- Business10 hours ago
Nigerian govt borrowed N14.5trn in 2020
- Politics24 hours ago
1,005 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 144,521. Deaths, recoveries updated
- Politics16 hours ago
ANALYSIS… The agitation to re-occupy Lekki Toll Gate is a bad idea; dissecting desperate issues therein
- Latest13 hours ago
Sokoto gov, Tambuwal, revokes contracts awarded by predecessor Wamakko