Latest
SocialMediaTrends: Speculations trail Obalende unrest; TwitterNG hails Falana’s knock at CBN
The following trends on Thursday garnered the most reactions from social media users across Nigeria:
Obalende, NURTW
Nigerians on social media called out the Lagos State government for allegedly turning a blind eye to the violent clashes at the Obalande area of Lagos on Thursday morning among thugs suspected to be members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).
According to eyewitnesses, the thugs were armed, and despite the chaos that ensued, thw security operatives that were positioned nearby did not intervene.
Although the cause of the clash is yet unknown, some social media users speculated foul play by the Lagos state government aimed at distracting the planned protests by #EndSARS agitators on Saturday against the reopening of the Lekki toll gate.
Others also had their thoughts aired:
When you get to certain level wether by ASPIRATION or FATE, you must watch what you say. Eni ti won fe sun je, ko gbodo ma fi epo para. Watch your TONGUE
— Elegbede B I (@Bollinho0409) February 11, 2021
NURTW people and “thugs” are said to be causing massive violence now in Obalende.
This is a well-orchestrated plan.
These people know exactly what they are doing.
Very soon, the Police will “advise” against Saturday protest. Govt will announce “curfew”.
The script is the same.
— #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) February 11, 2021
Two #DefendLagos NURTW rival groups clash in Obalende.
Me: 🥳 They are the monsters you made.
— Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) February 11, 2021
Lori iro
— Mike Onyeka 🌏 #EndSARS (@YeMike_) February 11, 2021
The turgid notion by this Soro soke geng that d obalende incident was orchestrated by the govt to impose a Curfew smacks of inherited Ignorance. Since 2001 NURTW has been having this ritualistic fight 4 supremacy in Lagos,Ogun,Oyo etc. IF govt is determined 2 silence you,they do
— Ugo Godwin(Mmasinachi) (@ugodeezer) February 11, 2021
This is Lagos.
Look at our LAGOS pic.twitter.com/Fqq2EvJorc
— Nimah A (@MsNemah) February 11, 2021
The Police had no intelligence report for the Obalende clash that happened today but they have gathered intelligence report for the proposed #EndSars protest
Thrilled by the audacity to call press conference for that while the state is currently being turned upside down by NURTW
— #TalkingMo (@Moyosoreoluwae) February 11, 2021
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: #OccupyLekkiTollGate – reactions trail govt’s plan to reopen Lekki toll plaza
Femi Falana
Twitter Nigeria rained accolades on Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) after he called out the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for meddling into a matter that was purely political by freezing the accounts of some #EndSARS campaigners.
While stating this at an interview with Channels Television’s “Sunrise Daily”, Falana noted that the CBN misled the court by claiming the freezing action was for investigative purposes on the suspected accounts, whereas no investigation whatsoever was carried out.
“The CBN should never involve itself in what is purely a political matter” Falana said.
“[This is] so that you do not discredit that bank that is supposed to be independent and autonomous, so that it can perform its primary responsibility of acting as a bank of the government.”
Nigerians reacted thus:
This is a Femi Falana Stan account 🙌🏾
That’s all.
— Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) February 11, 2021
Femi Falana has been working on our case for months since our accounts were frozen by the CBN due to participation during the #EndSARS protests.
He's the real MVP 🙌.
— Victor Babatunde (@vhic_tore) February 11, 2021
CBN don dey unfreeze people account
The Femi Falana effect! 🔥
— Lamarr ❁ (@Kinglamarr___) February 11, 2021
Femi Falana (SAN) isn't only your father @falzthebahdguy 😂, He's "Our Father" 😂.
We're blessed to have Him , may he live long in God's name.
— A K I N (@source08) February 11, 2021
All hail Femi Falana SAN 🙏🏻🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
He’s the real mvp pic.twitter.com/Oe52jsG3bl
— ANIFOWOSHE Titilope (Igbonla) (@d_LegalEagle) February 11, 2021
Barristers like Femi Falana deserve a statue in Nigeria sometimes I feel he is irreplaceable.
— Dr VIVA (@vivadaraa) February 11, 2021
Finally CBN don unfreeze my account. 😊☺️
— Duke of Ibadan 🀄 (@_AsiwajuLerry) February 11, 2021
There are lawyers, then there is Femi Falana. Man is a legal demi god!#Femi Falana
— #EndSARS Dr. (@OkoyeJide) February 11, 2021
…By Okiemute Abraham
- Dangote Cement leads stock market recovery as investors gain N170bn - February 11, 2021
- 16 million COVID-19 vaccines to arriveNigeria soon – UNICEF - February 11, 2021
- UAE bans flights from Nigeria over COVID-19 - February 11, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
16 million COVID-19 vaccines to arrive Nigeria soon – UNICEF
The United Nations International Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday at least 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX would arrive in Nigeria very soon.
The UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Peter Hawkins, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.
Hawkins said more doses of COVID-19 vaccines would arrive in the country over the next few months.
These, according to him, will ensure that the vaccines covered 20 percent of the country’s population.
The UNICEF official said: “In the meantime, we are exploring how else to bring vaccines in with a view to allowing Nigeria to go to 40 percent by the end of the year. This should be possible all things being equal.
READ ALSO: UNICEF warns of ‘lost generation’ as children share Covid-19 consequences
“We are only halfway through. The COVID-19 pandemic will continue for another one or two years.
“A lot has been done in ensuring that Nigeria secures the right level of vaccine and plans for the equitable distribution of vaccine are being taken through.”
Responding, Akeredolu thanked UNICEF for the support given to the state over the years.
The governor, who lamented the delay in the purchase of vaccine for Nigerians, described the situation as unfortunate.
- Dangote Cement leads stock market recovery as investors gain N170bn - February 11, 2021
- 16 million COVID-19 vaccines to arriveNigeria soon – UNICEF - February 11, 2021
- UAE bans flights from Nigeria over COVID-19 - February 11, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
Jakande to be buried Friday
The late former governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, will be buried on Friday.
Jakande, who ruled the state from October 1, 1979, to December 31, 1983, died on Thursday.
He was 91.
The ex-governor’s Committee of Friends announced the burial arrangement in a statement on Thursday.
The statement was signed by a former Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof. Abisogun Leigh, Alhaja Latifat Gbajabiamila, Prince Bayo Oshiyemi, Mrs. Omolara Abeke Vaugh, Alhaja Gani Owolabi Dada, and Kamal Giwa.
According to the statement, pre-burial prayers will take place at the ex-governor’s residence at the Ilupeju area of the state.
READ ALSO: 15 things you may not know about the late first civilian governor of Lagos, Lateef Jakande
The statement read: “The committee of friends LKJ, first civil Governor of Lagos State, wishes to announce the passing of our dear leader, the Baba Kekere of Lagos, Alhaji Chief Lateef Kayode Jakande, at the age of 91 years. The sad incident happened on Thursday, February 11, 2021
“The burial arrangements are as follows – Pre-Burial prayers at number 2, Bishop Street Ilupeju, Lagos State, on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.
“Interment at Volts and Gardens, Ikoyi, at 4:00 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021.”
- Dangote Cement leads stock market recovery as investors gain N170bn - February 11, 2021
- 16 million COVID-19 vaccines to arriveNigeria soon – UNICEF - February 11, 2021
- UAE bans flights from Nigeria over COVID-19 - February 11, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
Foreign herdsmen wreaking havoc in Nigeria – Ortom
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Thursday the criminal herdsmen currently holding Nigerians to ransom in various parts of the country are foreigners who sneaked into the country to cause havoc.
Ortom, who stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use his position to push for a review of the ECOWAS protocol on the movement of persons, goods, and services within the sub-region.
According to him, the foreign herdsmen were taking undue advantage of the relaxed ECOWAS protocol to fuel insecurity in Nigeria.
The governor said: “In neighbouring countries like Ghana and the Benin Republic, people are properly profiled before they are allowed into the county.
“People coming into Nigeria have to be properly profiled before they are allowed in.
READ ALSO: Call killer herdsmen to order, Gov Ortom tasks Buhari
“It is there in the ECOWAS protocol; I have studied it, I have my lawyers to also study it.
“Most of the herdsmen killing our people are not even Nigerians. Even the President himself said this during his visit to the United Arab Emirates.”
On the law prohibiting open grazing in Benue, the governor added: “The legislation we have in place in Benue is responsible for the relative peace we are enjoying.
“We have arrested and prosecuted over 400 herdsmen since the law came into effect.
“We have had 150 convictions. Some convicts were fined and released. Others are still in Makurdi Correctional Centre.”
- Dangote Cement leads stock market recovery as investors gain N170bn - February 11, 2021
- 16 million COVID-19 vaccines to arriveNigeria soon – UNICEF - February 11, 2021
- UAE bans flights from Nigeria over COVID-19 - February 11, 2021
Join the conversation
Trending
- Politics17 hours ago
Senate condemns negotiation with bandits, calls for total ban on open grazing
- Metro23 hours ago
70-year-old HIV patient arrested for defiling four-year-old girl in Benue
- Nigeria In One Minute17 hours ago
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, February 11, 2021
- Metro8 hours ago
Pastor arrested for sodomising 12-year-old boy in Akwa Ibom
- Latest15 hours ago
Coalition of Northern Groups backs Sheikh Gumi, insists on amnesty for bandits
- Graffiti17 hours ago
Sunday Igboho and the fetish hubris
- Business10 hours ago
CBN orders banks to accept travel documents, refugee ID for transactions
- Business8 hours ago
Foreign-owned banks dominate Nigerian banks, attract highest capital inflow