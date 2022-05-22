Two killed, three injured in US mass shooting

Two people were killed and three others seriously injured in a mass shooting at a home in northern Indiana, the United States on Saturday.

The Goshen Police said in a report on Sunday the shooting incident occurred at 3:20 p.m., adding that an emergency call reported that five people had been “severely injured” in a shooting at a home in the city.

“One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second man died after being transported to a hospital in Goshen,” the police said.

“Three additional shooting victims were transported to area hospitals while two women were airlifted to a trauma hospital in Fort Wayne, and a third woman was taken to a trauma hospital in South Bend.

“Although the investigation is on-going, preliminary information indicates that the shooting was targeted, not gang related, and there does not appear to be any further threat of danger to the community at this time.”

