International
Two killed, three injured in US mass shooting
Two people were killed and three others seriously injured in a mass shooting at a home in northern Indiana, the United States on Saturday.
The Goshen Police said in a report on Sunday the shooting incident occurred at 3:20 p.m., adding that an emergency call reported that five people had been “severely injured” in a shooting at a home in the city.
“One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second man died after being transported to a hospital in Goshen,” the police said.
READ ALSO: Rare mass shooting in UK leaves five dead, suspect killed
“Three additional shooting victims were transported to area hospitals while two women were airlifted to a trauma hospital in Fort Wayne, and a third woman was taken to a trauma hospital in South Bend.
“Although the investigation is on-going, preliminary information indicates that the shooting was targeted, not gang related, and there does not appear to be any further threat of danger to the community at this time.”
