Umahi joins race for Senate presidency

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has joined the race for the 10th Senate Presidency.

Umahi confirmed the development when he addressed members of the state executive council, saying that he was eminently qualified for the position.

The governor was elected into the Senate on February 25.

He said: “I appeal to the party’s national leadership, the president-elect and his vice to zone the Senate presidency to South-East.

“They should also zone the House of Representatives speakership to the North-West as these would calm frayed nerves.

“This will show Nigerians that we are on the path of total renewal of the country which it direly needs presently.”

The governor urged the Senate to set aside the rule which allowed only high-ranking senators to contest for the position.

“God breaks barriers and everyone elected into the Senate is the best.

“We should allow God to choose who leads the Senate and not set obstacles in our ways,” Umahi added.

The governor said he was presenting himself for the position because he had requisite experience in public service among other experiences.

“I have been in public service for the past 16 years and being a state governor is more complex.

“We have made Ebonyi totally an APC state, notching the three senatorial seats and four out of the six House of Representatives seats.

“The South-East zone voted massively for the APC as I seek everyone’s prayers and support to achieve the goal.

“This is however subject to the decision of the party’s national leadership and I will not go against such,” he stated.

Umahi also urged candidates who lost the 2023 presidential election to withdraw their litigations and support Bola Ahmed Tinubu to unite the country.

