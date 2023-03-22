Politics
Umahi joins race for Senate presidency
The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has joined the race for the 10th Senate Presidency.
Umahi confirmed the development when he addressed members of the state executive council, saying that he was eminently qualified for the position.
The governor was elected into the Senate on February 25.
He said: “I appeal to the party’s national leadership, the president-elect and his vice to zone the Senate presidency to South-East.
“They should also zone the House of Representatives speakership to the North-West as these would calm frayed nerves.
“This will show Nigerians that we are on the path of total renewal of the country which it direly needs presently.”
The governor urged the Senate to set aside the rule which allowed only high-ranking senators to contest for the position.
“God breaks barriers and everyone elected into the Senate is the best.
READ ALSO: Gov Umahi advocates zoning of National Assembly leadership positions
“We should allow God to choose who leads the Senate and not set obstacles in our ways,” Umahi added.
The governor said he was presenting himself for the position because he had requisite experience in public service among other experiences.
“I have been in public service for the past 16 years and being a state governor is more complex.
“We have made Ebonyi totally an APC state, notching the three senatorial seats and four out of the six House of Representatives seats.
“The South-East zone voted massively for the APC as I seek everyone’s prayers and support to achieve the goal.
“This is however subject to the decision of the party’s national leadership and I will not go against such,” he stated.
Umahi also urged candidates who lost the 2023 presidential election to withdraw their litigations and support Bola Ahmed Tinubu to unite the country.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...