PDP warns Lalong’s administration against looting Plateau treasury

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State on Wednesday warned the outgoing administration of Governor Simon Lalong against looting the state’s treasury.

The party gave the warning in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary in the state, John Akans, in Jos.

The PDP alleged that some individuals have started to tamper with the state assets in Lagos, Abuja and Kaduna.

It also accused the government of awarding emergency contracts, and processing hurried payment vouchers under the guise of implementing projects.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Caleb Mutfwang, as the winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Mutfwang polled 525,299 votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 481,370 votes.

The statement read: “It is on this premise that the general public and the good people of Plateau State are hereby alerted to the dastardly plan by Governor (Simon) Lalong and some of his officials, and for the public to report any such criminal moves which they may sense, regarding this public alert.

“We have it on good authority that Plateau State assets within the state ministries, Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja are being tampered with for private acquisition. We have detailed reports of several properties currently being processed for ownership transfer, involving serving commissioners and top government officials, hence, this serious warning to those involved in this illegal deals.

“The Commissioner and Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Lands and Surveys should take note because we are aware of the missing photogrammetry surveying and remote sensing machine procured by former Governor Jonah Jang’s administration.

“Permanent Secretary, ministry of Agriculture should as well take note of what is happening at Kuru livestock farm.

“And permanent secretaries of Government House, policy and cabinet office should equally take note that we are aware of vehicles and other government properties in the hands of political appointees.

“Reliable information available to us also indicate there are several shady conducts, ongoing within the state finance ministry, through the accountant general of the state, aside the billions of loan, allegedly taken by the governor to prosecute the lost election.

“We are inundated with credible reports of emergency contract awards, hurried processing of payments vouchers and a grand agenda to incur further debt, under the guise of project implementation.

“There is an elaborate plot to further bankrupt the state to complicate governance under the new administration.”

