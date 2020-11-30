UN says 110 killed by Boko Haram in Borno villages

The United Nations (UN) on Sunday said that no less than 110 civilians were killed and many others wounded following the gruesome attack carried out by Boko Haram terrorists against villages near Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement by the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon.

Kallon, who condemned the incident, called for the urgent release of victims kidnapped by the insurgent group.

He said in the statement titled, ‘Statement on attack against civilians in Koshobe, Borno’,; “I am outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri. At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack.”

He further said, “We have also received reports that several women may have been kidnapped. I call for their immediate release and return to safety,

“The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year. I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice,” he said.

Kallon added that “the entire UN system and the humanitarian community working to provide life-saving and development assistance to the most vulnerable in Borno State is outraged by the incident.

“It is, unfortunately, one of too many such attacks targeting farmers, fishermen and families who are trying to recover some livelihood opportunity after over a decade of conflict.

“I strongly condemn this attack and any act of violence against innocent civilians and I firmly urge all actors on the ground to respect international laws and humanity.

“Rural communities in Borno State are facing untold hardships. Helping them to farmland and rebuild livelihoods are amongst our priorities and the only way to avoid the looming food crisis in Borno State. They and all other civilians need to be protected and spared from any kind of violence.”

Reports had earlier stated that 43 farmers were killed in the attack that happened around Marrabati and Hammayya villages, near Zabarmari in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

